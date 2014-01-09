The Surprising Top Ten Smoking Countries In The World

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/GETTY

New research, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates, shows of the prevalence of smoking in the world has increased despite successful anti-smoking campaigns in countries such as the USA and Australia.

More than 50 per cent of men smoke every day in several countries, including Russia, Indonesia, Armenia and Timor Leste.

Smoking prevalence for women was above 25 per cent in Austria, Chile and France and higher than 30 per cent in Greece, among the highest percentages in the world.

The lowest smoking rates for men can be found in Antigua and Barbuda, Sao Tome and Principe, and Nigeria.

For women, smoking rates are lowest in Eritrea, Cameroon, and Morocco.

These differences persist despite decades of strong tobacco control measures globally.

Here’s the highest and lowest rates of smoking prevalence for men in 2012:

Highest:

Timor-Leste 61.1%

Indonesia 57%

Kiribati 54.4%

Armenia 51.7%

Papua New Guinea 51.4%

Laos 51.3%

Russia 51%

Cyprus 48%

Macedonia 46.5%

Tonga 46.4%

Lowest:

Antigua and Barbuda 5%

Sao Tome and Principe 7%

Nigeria 7.5%

Ethiopia 7.7%

Ghana 8.2%

Sudan 8.2%

Dominica 8.4%

Niger 8.8%

Suriname 9.8%

Ecuador 10.3%

And for women:

Highest:

Greece 34.7%

Bulgaria 31.5%

Kiribati 31.3%

Austria 28.3%

France 27.7%

Macedonia 26.7%

Belgium 26.1%

Chile 26%

Hungary 25.8%

Andorra 25.2%

Lowest:

Eritrea 0.6%

Cameroon 0.6%

Morocco 0.7%

Gambia 0.8%

Libya 0.9%

Oman 0.9%

Algeria 0.9%

Azerbaijan 0.9%

Ethiopia 1.0%

Sudan 1.0%

