The Surprising Facts About The Biggest Social Media Audiences Around The World

Cooper Smith
BII facebook user dispersionBI Intelligence

Social media transcends geography, and the sheer scale and diversity of audiences on the sites makes them tremendously important.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we compare the world’s largest social networks in two ways. First, we evaluate the biggest properties side-by-side in terms of total audience size. Then we analyse the markets where each has the most growth potential, and their demographics in terms of country-of-origin.

Here are some of the biggest surprises:

Access The Full Report And All Our Social Media Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today>>

In full, the report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.