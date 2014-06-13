The Surprising Facts About Who Shops Online And On Mobile

In the first quarter of 2014, 198 million U.S. consumers bought something online, according to comScore’s quarterly State Of Retail report. That translates to 78% of the U.S. population age 15 and above.

But who are these shoppers driving the trend of buying online and on mobile devices?

In a new report, BI Intelligence breaks down the demographics of U.S. online and mobile shoppers by gender, age, income, and education, and takes a look at what they’re shopping for, and how their behaviours differ.

It’s important for retailers to know who their potential customers are online in order to market to them effectively.

Here are some of the most important takeaways about who shops online:

Access The Full Report by Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s reports, charts, and newsletters covering the e-commerce industry, sign up and get started.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.