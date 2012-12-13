The Surface Of Mars Looks Like Busted Up Pavement

New pictures from the Mars Curiosity rover, which is hanging around an interesting looking area of Gale crater called Glenelg, look suspiciously like some neglected sidewalks I’ve seen. The images were taken by the rover’s navigation cameras on Sol 124, which only take images in black and white, which is why you don’t see the normal reddish colour of the soil.



Take a gander:

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.