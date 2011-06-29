The Supreme Court Won’t Embarrass Itself By Hearing Roger Clemens’ Appeal

At least one branch of our government works.



From the AP (via MSNBC):

The Supreme Court won’t revive baseball star Roger Clemens’ lawsuit against his former personal trainer for claiming he injected the pitcher with steroids and human growth hormones.

The high court on Tuesday refused to hear an appeal from the seven-time Cy Young winner, who has an upcoming perjury trial in Washington.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out Clemens’ defamation suit against his longtime trainer Brian McNamee, saying a Texas federal court didn’t have jurisdiction over Clemens’ claims involving statements McNamee made in New York.

Clemens wanted that decision overturned, but the high court refused to take up the case.

So in his quest to clear his good name, Clemens has only further sullied his good name.

Roger is currently facing charges of making false statements, perjury, and obstruction of Congress. These stem from a February 2008 hearing in which the known steroids abuser claimed to have never used steroids.

The criminal trial begins July 6.

