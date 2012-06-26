The Supreme Court Just Struck Down State Limits On Corporate Campaign Donations

Photo: DonkeyHotey | Flickr

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down Montana’s limits for corporations’ spending on political campaigns.In a 5-4 decision on Monday, the court’s conservative justices ruled that the Supreme Court’s controversial 2010 decision in Citizens United applied to state campaign finance laws, the Associated Press reports.



Liberal justices had asked the court to reconsider its previous decision on corporate finance limits because of out-of-control corporate spending on campaigns since the 2010 ruling, the AP reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.