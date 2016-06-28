The Supreme Court just struck down a Texas law limiting access to abortions

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a Texas law limiting women’s access to abortions in Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, the first major abortion case of the decade.

The Texas law, House Bill 2 or HB2, required abortion clinics to meet the standards of “ambulatory surgical centres,” or hospital facilities that can accommodate low-risk surgery. It also mandated that abortion doctors have admitting privileges to a hospital within 30 miles of their clinic.

The law, which its creators say was designed to protect the safety of women seeking abortions, caused the majority of Texas’ abortion clinics to close. The law had been upheld by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.

Whole Woman’s Health, the clinic that filed the cse, claimed that the law’s restrictions placed an “undue burden” on women seeking abortions – a standard established in the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey. In today’s decision, the Court ruled that both restructions outlined in HB2 qualified as an undue burden.

The justices ruled 5-3 against the Texas law, handing a victory to abortion-rights advocates. Justice Stephen Breyer authored the majority opinion, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg wrote a concurring opinion, and Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Chief Justice John Roberts dissented.

