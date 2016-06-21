The supposed 'fake tradie' is a ute-driving metalworker

#FakeTradie blew up as a hashtag on Twitter yesterday after the Liberal Party rolled out an ad featuring a tradesman in a hi-vis vest on a building site saying “we should stick with the current mob for a while”.

The assumption was that he was a paid actor and there was a frenzy of commentary about the clip, ranging from questions about the positioning of his work bench, his watch and bracelet, and how the vest was probably not what a real tradie would wear on a site.

But the Liberal Party insisted he was a real tradie and today The Daily Mail has tracked him down: he’s Andrew MacRae, a ute-driving metalworker from the Sydney suburb of Lane Cove.

From Daniel Piotrowski’s report:

Speaking outside his home on his way to work on Tuesday morning, Andrew MacRae, 50, insisted he was a tradesperson – even showing his NSW government contractor’s licence to prove the point. Mr MacRae said his friends thought the whole thing was ‘hilarious’. […] Friend Domenico Coviello said Mr MacRae was a Liberal supporter as expected: ‘He’s definitely betting for the Blues on the Liberal side. ‘He’s a real tradie – he’d be a fitter-turner [type of metalworker] but he’s an all rounder. He’s a good bloke.’

The Mail reports MacRae is a licensed metal fabricator and a former mechanical supervisor at Masterfoods.

The full story’s here.

