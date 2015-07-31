The latest luxury toy for the super-rich is a $1.7 million underwater plane

Hawkes Ocean Technologies/YouTube The DeepFlight Super Falcon will cost you $US1.7 million.

When you’re rolling in cash, you can spend on some outrageous things.

You can own a million dollar taxidermy collection, drink $US760 cognacs, and install mega-closets in your mega-mansions.

That’s what Robert Frank, host of “Secret Lives of the Super Rich,” uncovered on the CNBC television show, which grants viewers access into the extravagant lives of the wealthiest people on the planet.

You can also buy a $US1.7 million craft that flies underwater, he found.

Hawkes Ocean Technologies, under the guidance of marine engineer Graham Hawkes, has created a 4,000 pound underwater plane — the DeepFlight Super Falcon.

Designed to fit on the mega-yachts of the super-rich, the modern watercraft differs from a submarine, in that it doesn’t just sink and rise, but uses a downward lift motion and can “barrel roll with dolphins,” according to Hawkes Ocean Technologies.

It also is not as complicated to operate as a traditional submarine. It employs intuitive controls so that rookies can strap in and fly with minimal training.

“The minute we went under water, everything felt natural and calm, and it was just like flying,” said Frank, who got to give the toy a whirl.

The craft is targeted towards those with scads of money. Venture capitalist Tom Perkins and Red Bull cofounder Dietrich Mateschitz are among the few lucky owners of the $US1.7 million craft.

We can’t all fly with the whales in style, but becoming a millionaire is not out of the question — all it takes is smart saving and investing. It may not buy you an underwater plane, but it can’t hurt.

