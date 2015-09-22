One amazing level in the new 'Super Mario' game makes you pity the game's most iconic enemy

Nintendo The first Goomba you ever see in a ‘Super Mario’ game, on level 1-1 in ‘Super Mario Bros.’ for the Nintendo Entertainment System. He’s not a bruiser.

Ah the plight of the Goomba, the prototypical enemy in “Super Mario” games. Is he a mushroom with legs? A chestnut? Kind of both, actually. But that’s besides the point.

What matters is that in the latest “Super Mario” game, you can become a Goomba.

The game is “Super Mario Maker,” a hybrid of four major Mario worlds (the original “Super Mario Bros.,” “Super Mario Bros. 3,” “Super Mario World” and “New Super Mario Bros. U”) that enables players to create their own levels.

One such level, named “The Goomba: A Sad Tale of Madness,” is a masterpiece in user creation. It follows the existential plight of the Goomba, doomed to a short life as fodder for a speedy Italian plumber.

It starts with Mario being forcibly transformed into his enemy, the Goomba:



Next, you walk through a door and confront the first of many injustices that Goombas must suffer:



It’s a rough life for a Goomba! Clearly!

The level was created by United States-based “Super Mario Maker” player “Theorymon.” Don’t miss the full video right here:

“Super Mario Maker” is available right now on Nintendo’s Wii U game console.

