The Super Bowl's Live Stream Tablet Ads Are Almost Sold Out [THE BRIEF]

Photo: twitter.com

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:CBSSports.com has almost entirely sold out its ad space for its live-streaming Super Bowl second-screen broadcast. Tablets have become more and more integrated into the television watching experience. Last year year, NBC streamed the Super Bowl for the first time, attracting 2.1 million unique users, so it’s only natural that advertisers would want to take advantage of that medium.



Capital One launched a “12 Days of Pinterest” campaign.

Mashable made a guide for advertising on LinkedIn.

Suzanne Grimes is the new president-COO of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas.

Microsoft launched the UK ‘s biggest ever interactive “Out of Home” campaign for the Windows phone. Grand Visual did the production and tech.

Booz & Company launched Booz Digital, a consulting firm that offers an integrated full-service approach to businesses’ digital programs and products.

Gavin Lester joined Deutsch LA as the group creative director of the agency.

Digital marketing company Acquity Group just hired Rich Houle as vice president.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

