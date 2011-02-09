The Super Bowl Ticket Scandal: The NFL Makes A New Offer*

This content series is sponsored by Best Buy.Technology evolves fast. Now you can keep up. Future-proof your technology with the Buy Back Program!

Photo: AP

UPDATE: The NFL has made one more big offer to appease the displaced fans (and done we told them to do the first time.)



They just released a statement giving ticket holders two options:

1) $2,400 cash and a free “transferable” ticket to next year’s game. Presumably that means they can re-sell it, giving them another potential $3,000-4000 in cash, depending on how good the seats are.

OR 2): A free ticket to ANY future Super Bowl of their choosing, plus hotel and airfare for the week of the game. This option would NOT be transferable.

Either option sounds pretty good to us. Particularly the second one, if you think your team might be heading to the big game in the next five years. (Or you simply want to hold out for a New Orleans or Miami location. Indianapolis in February can’t be that enticing.)

EARLIER: People (ok, us) were horrified to hear about people getting denied seats at the Super Bowl. The NFL bounced back with tales of pampered fans treated like kings. Now those fans are finally getting heard and things are not as rosy as they seemed.

What really happened on Sunday?

There are now two first-hand accounts of fans forced to watch the Super Bowl from the “Miller Light Lounge” at Cowboys Stadium. They both match up with each other, but they don’t jibe with the NFL’s version of events.

They both claim they didn’t get free food, as the NFL said. In fact, they didn’t get any food at all. The drinks were free … for a while. The field visit? It didn’t happen until after the Packers cleared out and many of the hungry, disgruntled fans has already left as well.

As this letter that was given to fans shows, the free Super Bowl XLVI tickets weren’t offered up until the next day.

There are two different websites “gathering information” for potential lawsuits. (This doesn’t count the people who actually got seats that are planning to sue.) This is officially a nightmare.

We’re now somewhere in between our first proclamation of outrage and our second “nothing to see here” backtrack. It’s hard to feel sympathy for people who paid more than triple the face value to scalp tickets to their third Super Bowl (between two teams they don’t root for), but that doesn’t give the league the right to dump on people who had valid tickets to an event. (And then lie about how they were treated after the fact.) No business should ever engage in that kind of behaviour.

So give them the new Super Bowl tickets. In a luxury box. Throw them some airline vouchers. Maybe real on-the-field passes, for before, during, and after the next Big Game (instead of giving that access to movie stars who don’t need more special treatment.) They missed out a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Now give them another one.

How about season tickets to their favourite team? Whatever it takes to make the lawsuits (and this story) go away. And let’s get back to the real issue. Like why there won’t even be a Super Bowl XLVI because a labour war.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.