Here are the Super Bowl ads airing tonight

Butterfinger Butterfinger has splashed out on a Super Bowl ad.

Super Bowl 50 is fast-approaching and some brands have already released teasers about the ads they will be airing during the big game on February 7.

The average cost of a 30-second slot during the Super Bowl has soared to $5 million this year — up 11% on the highest price last year’s broadcaster NBC banked for its Super Bowl commercials. This year’s broadcaster, CBS, has hinted that the last available ad space could even fetch as much as $6 million.

Here’s everything we know so far about which brands are advertising during the Super Bowl and what they have got planned.

We’ve organised the brands in alphabetical order for ease of navigation. We’ll keep updating this post right up until February 7, when you can follow our live coverage.

Acura

The automaker’s ad will air during the first quarter and will serve to launch the new $156,000 NSX supercar — the most expensive car ever advertised in a Super bowl ad, according to I4U News.

The ad is set to Van Halen’s hit “Runnin’ With the Devil.” Here’s the spot:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfsZ9tXnv5M

Acura last featured in the Super Bowl in 2012, with a 60-second spot starring Jerry Seinfeld. Here’s that ad:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LofPu0ycbo

Advil

Advil is launching its first Super Bowl ad in more than a decade.

The 30-second spot was created by Grey New York.

Here’s the extended version:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73m9hmtYJgg

Amazon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_y-4pGhRxek

Amazon is making its Super Bowl ad debut this year, with a spot starring actor Alec Baldwin and former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino.

A teaser video released on January 27 — created by Leo Burnett, the agency behind the campaign — showed the pair using the Amazon Echo voice-activated wireless speaker to help them organize a Super Bowl party.

The final teaser before the big game is here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0a25hGjyXhA



Apartments.com

Jeff Goldblum is continuing his job as brand ambassador for Apartments.com, reprising his role from its previous ads as eccentric Silicon Valley exec “Brad Bellflower,” The WSJ reported. Lil Wayne also stars.

The 60-second spot, entitled “MovinOnUp,” has been created by ad agency RPA. It will air in the second commercial break of the game.

Here’s the ad:



Audi

The German car company is returning to the Super Bowl with an advert titled “The Commander.”

The 60-second-long spot promotes the Audio R8 V10 Plus and is soundtracked by David Bowie’s “Starman”

The ad was created by Venables Bell & Partners. Here it is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yB8tgVqmKzw

Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is making its second Super Bowl appearance, following last year’s hit debut campaign “First Draft Ever.”

The spot will run during the first commercial break. It stars “Happy Days” actor Scott Baio. Avocados From Mexico president Alvaro Luque spoke to Business Insider about his aims for the campaign here.

Here’s the ad:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ndPEQCoSzk

Axe

The Unilever-owned deodorant is at the Super Bowl again this year.

The ad is already out. Called “Find Your Magic,” the 72andSunny-created ad, marks a new direction for the brand — instead of showing how Axe can get you the girl, the new commercials are about celebrating individuality, rather than traditional idea of masculinity.

Here’s the spot:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WzTSE6kcLwY

Bud Light

The Daily Mail got the scoop on the Bud Light campaign, airing a series of photos showing UFC Ronda Rousey and comic actors Seth Rogen and Amy Schumer on the set of the Super Bowl commercial shoot.

“We knew from the get go that humor has always been part of the DNA of the brand,” Bud Light vice president Alexander Lambrecht told Business Insider. “We want our humor to be relevant, to be current, in the moment. And, when you think about people out there who are very current, very relevant… Seth and Amy [are] pretty high up on the top of that list.”

Watch the spot here:

Budweiser

Viewers loved Budweiser’s adorable labrador puppy in its previous two Super Bowl commercials, but they won’t be seeing them this year.

Bloomberg reported that Budweiser is pulling the puppies this year because … they don’t sell beer.

One of the ads stars a tough-talking Helen Mirren who tells viewers “don’t be a pillock” — don’t drink and drink.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb2VXVmUga4

The brand’s iconic Clydesdale horses will also be appearing in this year’s ads in a spot that once again sees Budweiser mock craft beer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rF711XAtrVg

Buick

Buick is airing its first ever Super Bowl ad, a 30-second spot, the company announced on 26 January.

The ad stars New York Giants wider receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and actress and model Emily Ratajkowski.

The “Experience the New Buick” commercial will promote the automaker’s first convertible in 25 years.

Butterfinger

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz-57igB_eM

Butterfinger will return to the Super Bowl with a 30-second ad dubbed “Bolder than Bold” during the third quarter of the game, AdAge reported.

The Nestle brand announced its return to the big game with a skydiving stunt, which was broadcast on Twitter-owned livestream video app Periscope.

It has since revealed that it is offering NFL players up to $50k to cover the fines they may incur for excessively celebrating during the final three games of the pro season. Butterfinger worked with former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens who is renowned for the flamboyant celebrations which landed him fines and lost his team yards during his own playing career.



Coca Cola

Coca Cola may use Marvel characters in its Super Bowl ad, reports Ad Age. Coke sent out ateaser package to Ad Age with six coke cans featuring Hulk, Ant-Man,Black Widow and Captain America. There was also a note which said: “the big game is just the beginning.”

Coke’s 60-second spot will run in the second quarter — it was made by Wieden & Kennedy.



Colgate

The toothpaste brand is making its Super Bowl debut with a “Save Water” ad that encourages consumers to turn the tap off whilst brushing their teeth, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The 30-second ad, which will air at the two-minute warning in the second-half, is actually an adaptation from a 60-second spot created for Colgate’s Latin America division. It also ran on TV in the US in 2014, although the Wall street Journal says it did not get much attention.

Here’s the 60-second version of ad:

Disney

The Hollywood Reporter says Disney is likely to have a big presence during the game this year.

Its upcoming release slate includes: “The Jungle Book,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Zootopia,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” and “Finding Dory.”

Doritos

PepsiCo’s Doritos is running its final ever “Crash the Super Bowl” contest this year, which gives budding filmmakers the chance to win $1 million and for their ad to run during the biggest day in US advertising.

These are the three finalists with a shot at the prize.

Swipe for Doritos





Doritos Ultrasound





Doritos Dogs



Esurance

Esurance’s ad will air just before kickoff and will promote a sweepstake where the insurance brand will give away more than $1 million to a number of prize-winners throughout the gae.

To enter, people will need to retweet any of Esurance’s tweets that include the word #EsuranceSweepstakes.

The spot features a voiceover from John Krasinski. Here it is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhVBL4D7fVo



Fiat Chrysler

The car manufacturer is going to run an ad after the halftime show and another in the fourth quarter, reports Ad Age. The company released no other details.

Fitbit

AdAge reports Fitbit has bought one 30-second spot, which will air in the third quarter.

The ad, created by Argonaut, promotes its $200 Blaze fitness tracker.



Fox

Fox has bought two 30-second spots.

Trailers for “Deadpool,” “X-Men: Apocalypse,” and “Independence Day: Resurgence” are among the movies likely to be promoted during the game, The Hollywood Reporter said.





Heinz

Heinz are returning to the Super Bowl, after one year away from the sporting event.

The advert features a wild pack of dachshunds dressed up as hotdogs, charging at human ketchup bottles

“It was certainly something that required quite a bit of orchestration in terms of having dozens of wiener dogs,” Heinz marketing vice president Michelle St. Jacques told Mashable (where we first spotted the ad.) “We had to make sure we got them all running in the right direction.”

The advert is part of the wider “Meet the Ketchups” campaign, intended to inform people that ketchup is more than just tomato sauce.

The video — made by DAVID Miami — will be cut to 30-seconds for the big game. You can watch it here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNN9nL2vppM

Honda

The automaker has splashed out on a 60-second ad that will air during the third quarter, Adweek reported.

The commercial promotes its 2017 Ridgeline truck and features a few hundred sheep and a sheep dog bleating out the Queen track: “Somebody to Love.” You can watch the spot created by RPA here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kTaCT8ZmdJA

Hyundai

Hyundai replaced General Motors as an official NFL sponsor in June this year.

It has big plans for the Super Bowl: Four ads in total. And the brand has signed up some big names too: Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds.

The ads, created by Innocean Worldwide, will showcase its luxury sedan Genesis in one ad, its best-selling vehicle, the 2017 Elantra in two spots, while a final commercial will “use compelling storytelling to highlight the core values of the brand,” the company said in a press release.

Two 30-second spots will air during the first and second quarters of the game. Just ahead of kickoff, it has bought a 60-second ad. And a separate 60-second ad will broadcast during the pre-game show.

You can watch the two Ryan Reynolds videos — released February 1 — here:

Intuit

The accounting software company is held a contest again this year that will give one small business the chance to be showcased during the big game, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The winner this year is Mike Brown, owner of Death Wish Coffee, AdAge reported.

This Viking-inspired ad has been created by Intuit’s creative agency RPA. Here’s the ad:

Kia

Kia have employed Christopher Walken – wearing a very colorful sock – to advertise the 2016 Optima midsize sedan.

Walken has big shoes to fill after Kia’s last Super Bowl ad, which starred Pierce Brosnan. Here it is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9r0FrXXKeiA

LG

LG makes its Super Bowl debut this year with a 60 second spot featuring Liam Neeson, reports Marketing Week. The ad is produced by Ridley Scott who, as Forbes points out, famously directed the iconic Apple “1984” Super Bowl ad.

Scott’s son Jake, who has also produced six previous Super Bowl ads including Budweiser’s “Lost Dog, is also producing the ad. LG’s ad will focus on its OLED technology and a new addition to its OLED TV line.

Watch the teaser below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIXTleu6TLo

Marmot

Outdoor clothing company Marmot is making its Super Bowl debut during the big game this year, with a 30-second spot, The Drum reported.

The Goodby Silverstein & Partners-created ad is set to be a humorous spot, although the brand hasn’t released further details beyond a series of teaser videos.

Here’s one of those teasers:

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra is one of four Anheuser-Busch brands advertising during the Super Bowl.

The brand returns after a six-year hiatus.

Here’s the 30-second spot, from FCB Chicago:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cYFe2c2Zfw

Mini

BMW’s Mini is returning to the Super Bowl after a five-year hiatus, BMW Blog reported.

The 30-second spot will be broadcast during the third-quarter and features several vehicles — including its new Clubman wagon — and will be the only BMW brand airing an ad during the game.

The spot, called “Defy Labels,” features tennis player Serena Williams, former soccer player Abby Wambach, rapper T-Pain, former baseball player Randy Johnson, skater Tony Hawk, and actor Harvey Keitel.

The 30-second video features each celebrity standing in front of a MINI and giving it a label that does not fit the car. Williams says ironically: “This is a chic car,” for example. Wambach adds: “This is a gay car.”

It will air in the third quarter of the big game. You can watch it here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9XqYAzbmTI

Mobile Strike

The Machine Zone-owned mobile game will be advertising during the Super Bowl this year, sources told AdAge.

There are no further details on this spot yet. But the game’s recent ads star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew will promote its Kickstart range in the brand’s first Super Bowl spot since 2000. The ad will play on the combination of “three awesome things combined.” Kickstart combines Mountain Dew, real fruit juice and caffeine.

Sadira Furlow, Director of Brand Marketing at Mountain Dew told Business Insider: “With such tremendous momentum, and somewhat against the norm, we have continued to invest year-over-year behind Mtn Dew Kickstart with a continued focus on innovation and A&M to support the development of breakthrough brand building campaigns.”

“To build on this success, we are taking the brand to the biggest stage there is – Super Bowl 50 – to debut a new, hilarious commercial that we guarantee will have people talking.”

Here’s the ad, starring a “Puppymonkeybaby”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ql7uY36-LwA



NFL



As if it does not get enough promotion at the event, The NFL will air a one minute advert at this year’s Super Bowl. The spot features Super Bowl babies, who were conceived after their parents had seen their team win the Super Bowl. It was created by Grey New York, reports The Drum. Seal stars in the ad and provides the music.

Watch the full length music video:



The NFL has a second spot, part of the “No More” campaign which tackles the issue of domestic abuse:

No More



The domestic violence and sexual assault public awareness campaign is airing its second Super Bowl ad this year, with airtime donated by the NFL.

The ad, created by Grey New York, is based on the insight that simply starting a conversation about domestic violence and sexual assault would make it easier to help someone — and texting is one of the most common ways in which Americans communicate.

Paramount

The movie studio has booked a single 30-second slot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It will be promoting the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” movie.





PayPal

PayPal’s Super Bowl ad will mark the first time the company has advertised during the big game, and the first major brand out since the payments firm was spun out from eBay in July.

It will run during the first quarter of the game.

In a press release, PayPal’s vice president of global brand marketing Greg Fisher said: “This ad is more than a commercial – it’s our opportunity to introduce the world to PayPal’s vision for the future of money – to empower people and businesses to move and manage money securely, efficiently and affordably. The launch of this ad is just the beginning of our new brand campaign designed to start a larger conversation about a reimagined financial world that must include everyone.”

Here’s the ad:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dF9t_xQGks

Pepsi

Pepsi is once again sponsoring the halftime show, which will star Coldplay and Beyonce.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said he has designed a show that will echo some of the NFL’s “On the Fifty” marketing campaign, to celebrate 50 years of the Super Bowl.

Pepsi is going nostalgic in its ad leading into the show, with an ad starring Janelle Monae, who will sing “Do You Love Me,” by the Contours, then “Express Yourself,” by Madonna, before singing her own take on the old “Joy of Pepsi” jingle, AdAge reported.

Here’s the ad:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3vBUZ_56oIY

Persil

The Henkel cleaning brand will be promoting Persil ProClean during Super Bowl 50, Marketing Land reported.

It is the brand’s Super Bowl debut.

The company released a 15-second teaser to introduce its superhero stain-fighting protagonist “The Professional”:



Pokemon



The Pokémon Company is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the franchise with a Super Bowl spot in the third quarter, IGN reported.

The ad, created by LA-based agency Omelet, encourages Pokemon fans to “Train On.”

J.C. Smith, senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokémon Company International, said: “For 20 years, the Pokémon world has inspired fans to train hard and have fun. This ad is reflective of that passion, and I can’t think of a bigger stage to share this story than the Super Bowl.”

Quicken Loans

The loan company has purchased a 60-second spot that will air during the first half of the game.

It’s the brand’s debut Super Bowl ad.

Here’s the spot, created by ad agency Fallon:

Shock Top

The Anheuser-Busch InBev brand is launching a Super Bowl ad for the first time ever this year.

Jake Kirsch, VP for Shock Top, told AdAge: “As California is the brand’s spiritual home, it’s fitting that the 50th edition will take place in San Francisco.”

The brewer has has purchased three-minutes in air time in total for its Bud Light, Michelob, Shock Top, and Bud brands.

Here’s a 90-second extended version of the Shock Top Super Bowl commercial, which features the brand’s spokesman, comedian T.J. Miller and a voiceover from comedian Martin Montana. Anomaly is the agency behind the spot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D0AoauuOY2w



Skittles

Skittles will return to the Super Bowl this year with an ad starring Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

Here’s the ad:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21ivbtgqJkg

The brand will also launch its first in-store promotion,”Make Super Bowl 50 Even Sweeter,” I4U news reported. The ad has been created by DDB Chicago.



Snickers

Snickers is bringing Marilyn Monroe back from the dead to sing Happy Birthday at the Super Bowl, “but with a far less seductive voice,” reported Ad Age.

The ad will continue its “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” marketing push, and sees Willem Dafoe play a grump Marilyn Monroe.

“Since we’re kicking-off the ’50’ celebration of one of the world’s most iconic events it seemed only fitting to cast Marilyn Monroe, a Hollywood icon with global appeal, to help us celebrate,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, director, Snickers Brand in a press release. “But this is just a small glimpse of what America should expect from Snickers on Super Bowl Sunday. As always the ad will feature a funny surprise that we’re confident will satisfy fans hungry for a laugh.” Ad agency BBDO New York is behind the spot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhfntLl6xx0



Social Finance

Social Finance, also known as SoFi, is not quite a household name yet. The marketplace lender is one of the youngest companies taking a 30-second slot at Super Bowl 50, at only 5-years-old.

“We felt it was the right time to make the investment to tell who we are and what the brand stands for,” SoFi chief operating officer Joanne Bradford told Ad Age. “The Super Bowl is the most effective buy that exists out there.”

Watch the teaser here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQi-EbkvgOs

Squarespace

Squarespace is making its third appearance at the Super Bowl this year with a 30-second spot starring comedians Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peel.

Peele and Key will also provide live commentary throughout the big game on squarespace.com/realtalk, as new characters Lee and Morris.

“Key & Peele are really indicative of a new generation of creators—the juxtaposition, the different topics they tackle in their comedies that probably seemed a little bit more taboo in the past,” announced vp of media and acquisition at Squarespace, Chris Paul.

“They’re on the bleeding edge and extremely innovative about how they blend news topics, sports topic, trends and everything else into the way that they create their comedy and their art is very much in line with the kinds of people we like to feature.”

Here’s the ad:



SunTrust



SunTrust Bank announced it is splashing out on its first ever Super Bowl ad this year.&

The 30-second spot aims to raise awareness about financial stress.

In a press release, SunTrust chairman and CEO William H. Rogers Jr. said: “We believe that financial stress is a significant social concern, one that merits national attention. We’re investing in this ad because the Super Bowl is a unique and proven forum to launch a national conversation. We want to be the spark that motivates people to take action, and give them tools and access to information to move closer to financial confidence.”

Taco Bell

Taco Bell plans to release a mystery new menu item in a 30-second ad that wil air during the first quarter of the game.

The fast food chain said the ad will mark “one of its biggest product launches to date” and hinted at what it might be in a press release, with all the key words redacted.

It is offering Tex-Mex lovers the chance to pre-order the item to eat a couple of days before its official release. Customers can order the item to be picked up on February 6 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. However, it will not go on general release until February 8, the day after the Super Bowl.

T-Mobile

Prolific Super Bowl advertiser T-Mobile is returning again this year.

The “uncarrier” aims to show how other wireless networks “ruin everything.”

How? T-Mobile signed up Drake to front the ad. But they forced him to change the lyrics to his hit song “Hotline Bling” to include lines such as “device eligible for upgrade after 24 months” and “streaming music will incur data charges.” His bad dance moves remain.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDIeNrcGxvQ



Toyota

Toyota is making its fifth appearance in a row at this year’s big game, AdAge reports.

The 60-second spot, showing off its 2016 Prius, will air during the two-minute warning in the first half.

Here’s the extended version of ad, created by Saatchi & Saatchi LA:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxIIi6SVuII



TurboTax

It’s a third year in a row for TurboTax, which returns with a Wieden + Kennedy-created spot called “Genius,” Adweek reported.

It forms part of a campaign that launched earlier this month which sees Nobel Prize winners and other intellectuals teach ordinary people how easy it is to use TurboTax.

TurboTax released this big game teaser commercial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SmX_8aN8r7M



Universal

The movie studio has bought a single 60-second spot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

WeatherTech

The car floor mat maker has bought one 30-second spot, its third Super Bowl ad in a row.

Here’s the spot, created by Pinnacle Advertising:

Wix.com

Wix.com was so happy with the success of its first Super Bowl ad that it bought another 30-second spot this year.

The Tel Aviv company teamed up with DreamWorks to make the ad.

Wix reported a 54% increase in revenue to $44.5 million in the three months to March 31 2015. Last year, Wix chief marketing officer Omer Shai told Business Insider it is difficult to directly link the Super Bowl campaign to revenue growth, but that it certainly helped, alongside product improvements, wider non-Super Bowl marketing activity, and increasing conversions.

