The Super Awkward Way Mark Zuckerberg Introduced Sheryl Sandberg To Facebook Employees

Facebook employee number 51, Katherine Losse, is publishing a book about her time at the company.In it, she describes the all-employee meeting where Mark Zuckerberg first introduced COO Sheryl Sandberg.



It’s super awkward.

In this passage, from the WSJ’s excerpt of the book, we’ve bolded the most awkard part:

By 2008, there were rumours of an important new hire that Mark had made to the executive team. That Friday, he convened an All Hands to introduce Sheryl Sandberg, a high-powered, multimillionaire advertising and operations executive from Google, as chief operations officer. “Sheryl and I met at a party and we immediately hit it off,” Mark announced.

“We began talking for hours,” he went on. “She asked me questions about how I was running the company. I was really impressed with how smart she is.” Mark spoke with an uncharacteristic smile and glow, not flirtatious exactly, perhaps a function of some kind of sense of relief, as if he had been seeking someone like Sheryl for some time. “When I met Sheryl, the first thing I said was that she had really good skin,” Mark continued, “and she does,” he said, gesturing toward Sheryl, whose face had an admittedly creamy tone. She was smiling and didn’t flinch.

Yikes!

And watch the video below for Mark Zuckerberg’s most awkward moments:

