The Super Awesome Full-Sized Lego Car You Can Drive On The Street

More than 500,000 pieces of Lego and two crazy guys, Australian Steve Sammartino and Romanian student Raul Oaida.

They called it the Super Awesome Micro Project, raised funds via Twitter, spent 18 months building and the end result hit the streets of Melbourne today.

Everything except the wheels, drive shafts, steering columns, tyres and the load bearing struts is made from tiny Lego blocks.

Even the seats, probably the most uncomfortable of any vehicle on the road, are made from Lego.

The engine is powered by compressed air and reportedly runs about 12 kilometres an hour.

See the car in action:

