See The Sun's Front-Page Apology For Cover-Up In Death Of 96 Soccer Fans

Photo: The Mirror

The Sun, Rupert Murdoch’s most aggressive London tabloid, has published a rare front-page apology for assisting British police cover-up the true cause of the death of 96 Liverpool FC fans in a stadium crush 23 years ago by publishing false information about the victims.You can see the two relevant front pages below.



The fans died as a crowd was ushered into a standing-room only pen at Sheffield’s Hillsborough stadium in 1989. They were there to watch Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup tie, but the game was called off after six minutes so that ambulance workers could lay corpses on the pitch.

After the crush, The Sun’s front page carried an infamous headline: “THE TRUTH: Some fans picked pockets of victims; Some fans urinated on the brave cops; Some fans beat up PC giving kiss of life.”

A British government inquiry into the police’s handling of the disaster concluded yesterday that members of the South Yorkshire Police altered 164 documents during the investigation in an effort to blame the fans for the disaster and to distract attention from their own failure to control the crowd (or even notice that fans were being asphyxiated yards from the field).

It also found that the police and Irvine Patnick, a local Conservative MP, fed false information about fans’ behaviour that day to a local press agency, whose copy The Sun used to create its headline. The fans were not drunk, nor did they arrive without tickets and force their way in, the inquiry found. Michael Mansfield, a prominent British barrister, has called the cover-up the biggest in British legal history.

Here are the two front pages (click to enlarge).

The Sun’s Hillsborough coverage, before and after.

Photo: The Sun

