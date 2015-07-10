The Sun just did an amazing agony aunt spoof of Greece, Merkel and Hollande

The Sun Angela Merkel, Alexis Tsipras and Francois Hollande in The Sun’s Dear Deirdre column.

The Sun has an amazing spoof comic strip of the Greek debt crisis in its agony aunt column on Friday.

The column depicts Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is a belligerent adopted teenager who won’t pay his bills despite the insistence of his stern mother, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and his father, French President Francois Hollande.

The story is in today’s Deidre Photo Casebook column and is titled “Smells like teen Tsipras.” It features a spoof letter from an “Angela” lamenting the “disturbing debts” of a recent new member of her and her partner “Francois'” family.

Deidre’s Photo Casebook is a daily agony aunt slot in The Sun. It’s better known for scantily clad couples discussing bedroom troubles than biting political satire — a bit like The Sun itself, one of Britain’s most popular tabloid newspapers.

Here’s “Angela’s” letter:

Dear Deidre Some years ago we welcomed a new member to our family — but there were some disturbing debts that we didn’t know about. Now Alexis’s financial skeletons are well and truly out of the cupboard and he has gone seriously off the rails and is behaving appallingly. His spending is out of control and he has been associating with some very disreputable people. We think it is only to try to blackmail us into bailing him out of trouble again but we feel he is flirting with disaster. He just wants more and more money from us without appearing to be prepared to mend his spendthrift ways. I’m afraid if we let him hold us to ransom he will just take advantage, but my partner Francois is all for giving him another chance — and it is tearing us apart. I don’t want to give up on our boy but our whole family is at risk. What should I do? Angela

And here’s the comic strip, as tweeted by The Sun’s head of PR Dylan Sharpe:

The Sun/Dylan Sharpe The Sun’s Dear Deirdre column featuring Alexis Tsipras, Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande.

Deidre recommends “tough love” and also tells Angela and Francois to sort out their own “household management.” You can read the whole thing here.

