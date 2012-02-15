The UK Tabloid At The centre Of Murdoch's Latest Scandal Just Ran This Incredibly Tasteless Whitney Houston Front Page

Adam Taylor

Yesterday an editor at The Sun, the controversial and incredibly well-selling British paper, fired back at the British establishment and News International with an article that defended their roles as journalists and accused the police of conducting a “witch-hunt” after numerous arrests of their staff.

It was a valiant cry and we’re sure evoked some sympathy for the tabloid journalists.

Of course, that won’t last long.

Take a look at tomorrow’s front page:

The Sun Whitney Bath

Photo: @suttonnick

