The UK Tabloid At The centre Of Murdoch's Latest Scandal Just Ran This Incredibly Tasteless Whitney Houston Front Page

Yesterday an editor at The Sun, the controversial and incredibly well-selling British paper, fired back at the British establishment and News International with an article that defended their roles as journalists and accused the police of conducting a “witch-hunt” after numerous arrests of their staff.
It was a valiant cry and we’re sure evoked some sympathy for the tabloid journalists.
Of course, that won’t last long.
Take a look at tomorrow’s front page:
Photo: @suttonnick
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.