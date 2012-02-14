CIVIL WAR AT NEWS CORP: British Editor Accuses Police Of 'Witch-Hunt'

Photo: The Sun

Trevor Kavanagh, an associated editor at News International tabloid the Sun (one of the biggest selling newspapers in the world), has written a stunning article for the paper that accuses the British police of running a “witch hunt” against journalists, and warns that the UK is falling behind ex-Soviet states on press freedom.The article comes after five senior Sun journalists were arrested at the weekend in a new bribery investigation, the Independent reports.



Nine Sun journalists have been arrested so far this year.

“Nobody has been charged with any offence, still less tried or convicted,” Kavanagh writes, later adding “Their alleged crimes? To act as journalists have acted on all newspapers through the ages, unearthing stories that shape our lives, often obstructed by those who prefer to operate behind closed doors.”

The article is remarkable not only because it is an open attack on the work of the British police — but also on the Sun’s parent company, Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

News Corp had been seeking to cooperate fully with police, giving them access to the mysterious “data pool 3” — which seems to have resulted in these arrests. The Telegraph notes that Kavanagh’s article could not have come out without senior editorial approval.

The Independent reports that staff felt they were “thrown to the wolves”. A source told the Telegraph:

“It is looking like a witch hunt now. Some of the allegations being made against people are pathetic – reporters taking contacts out for drinks, meals and the like. The police don’t really seem to understand how journalism works.

“Huge teams of counter-terrorism detectives are turning up at people’s homes, going through their children’s underwear drawers about things which happened seven or eight years ago.”

