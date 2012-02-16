British Tabloid Journalists Set To Challenge Murdoch By Claiming Inquiry Is Against Their 'Human Rights'

Senior journalists at News Corp’s huge-selling British tabloid The Sun are hoping to legally challenge their parent company’s internal investigation of the paper, Josh Halliday of the Guardian reports.



The paper’s staff are looking to hire a human rights lawyer to fight the inquiry that has resulted in 9 members of staff being arrested this year.

The proposed lawyer, Geoffrey Robertson QC, has written a detailed article in The Times (a sister publication to the Sun) published today that argues that the journalists have a legal duty to protect their sources.

However, Reuters has exclusive quotes from a police source who paints a different picture of the investigation into the Sun:

“This is not about sources or expenses, this is an investigation into serious suspected criminality over a sustained period,” the source said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“It involves regular cash payments totaling tens of thousands of pounds a year for several years to public officials, some of whom were effectively on retainers to provide information. In totality it involves a six-figure sum.”

The situation has caused a civil war within News Corp, who have been cooperating with the police in the hope to quell the difficulties they’ve faced in the UK since last year’s phone hacking scandal.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.