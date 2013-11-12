Amazing Composite Image Shows The Sun During A Full Solar Eclipse

Today’s Astronomy Picture Of The Day, presented by NASA, is a great image of the sun during the recent solar eclipse.

Nothing really special is happening to the sun during a solar eclipse, the moon is just lined up with it, blocking most of the light radiating from our star.

But this composite view shows an image of the sun as it looked behind the moon, combined with the outflow of the solar corona — the charged particles flowing out of the sun’s surface. Those particles are what we can see during the eclipse when the actual mass of the star is obscured:

The

Astronomy Picture of the Day sitesays:

The above resultant image is a picturesque montage of many solar layers at once that allows solar astronomers to better match up active areas on or near the Sun’s surface with outflowing jets in the Sun’s corona.

