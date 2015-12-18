The Sun says it has added 300,000 daily visitors since it took down its paywall

The Sun/Facebook The Sun’s online content is no longer behind a paywall.

The Sun added 300,000 daily visitors to its website after it scrapped its online paywall, publisher News UK’s marketing chief Chris Duncan told Digiday.

The British tabloid removed its paywall on November 30 this year.

In November, The Sun reached 1.6 million daily average unique browsers, according to The Audit Bureau of Circulation’s latest figures. By comparison, its biggest red top rival The Daily Mirror — which has no paywall — reached 4.7 million daily average unique browsers.

The Sun erected its paywall in 2013, billing subscribers £7.99 ($11.93) to access its digital content, which included English Premier League video highlights.

In November last year (the most-recently released figures,) The Sun said it had amassed 225,000 paid-for digital subscribers. However, many of those users were attracted at a cost to News UK — it offered free annual subscriptions to people buying Tesco’s Hudl tablet or those signing up to new contracts from mobile carrier O2, for example.

But this summer, The Sun started experimenting with lowering its paywall, allowing free access to some stories and producing content specifically tailored to social networks like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

