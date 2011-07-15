The Summer of CM Punk!

CM Punk. The man who has sent social media, wrestling fans of all types into a flutter with his unabashed comments & nail biting promos. Who doesn’t love #coltcabana, #snowangels, and #wweicecreambars? The #summerofpunk2k11 has been a big ball of wrestling fan crazy since word originally broke out that Punk was considering leaving the E. And who can really blame him?



The E has been saturated by John Cena as the top guy. “Hustle Loyalty Respect“. Cena is this generation’s Hulk Hogan, the ultimate babyface with the millions of fans & millions of dollars of merchandise sales. And we have been stuck in the PG era where toys & children have ruled the roost, with the softball antics & promos that leave us fans feeling flat.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.