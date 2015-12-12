The suits worn by Britain's only female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, are now up for auction in London

Photo: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

It’s now possible to snag a power suit from Margaret Thatcher’s wardrobe after British auction house, Christie’s, announced it would sell off 350 items from the Iron Lady’s wardrobe, in commemoration of what would have been her 90th birthday.

Items from Britain’s only female prime minister — who served an 11-year tenure — are slated to include memorable pieces such as a two-piece red tweed ensemble that Thatcher wore during a meeting with Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev at Chequers in December 1984, her blue velvet wedding dress (expected to go for £10,000-15,000) as well as her iconic “Tank” raincoat by Aquascutum worn during a trip to Germany in 1986.

Power suits worn during throughout her prime ministerial role, will also feature a black cocktail suit by Tomasz Starzewski worn during her 70th birthday celebration and a blue wool crêpe suit by Aquascutum.

“They were not pretty, they were stylish, they were not fashion, they were style,” curator of the auction at Christie’s, Meredith Etherington-Smith told the ABC.

“They were very clean, they had a very simple message. ‘I’m in charge’. So I don’t think people thought she was vain. I think they understood what she did with her clothes, which was to use them as part of the power package.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Victoria & Albert museum had rejected Thatcher’s wardrobe for their exhibit which they said would only display “outstanding aesthetic or technical quality” pieces.

All of the items are currently on public display at Christie’s in London.

An expansive collection of 150 “historical and personal lots” including speech notes, handbags, necklaces, dresses and power suits are scheduled to be up for auction on December 15 while the remaining 200 will be available online from 3 December to 16 December.

