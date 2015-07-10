The 'suitfie' is the new selfie trend for impeccably dressed men on Instagram

A selfie is a photo you take of yourself. A “suitfie” is a photo you take of yourself in a suit — and they’re starting to bubble up on Instagram.

Well-dressed men the world over are taking pictures of themselves in their favourite suits and using the new hashtag. It’s sort of a mix between outfit of the day (#ootd) and #menswear.

See for yourself:

A photo posted by Gordon Au (@gordonautrumpet) on Jul 4, 2015 at 9:41pm PDT

A photo posted by TT (@tommytrantv) on Jul 9, 2015 at 9:33am PDT

A photo posted by Flavio (@grungyflav) on Jul 9, 2015 at 8:06am PDT

A photo posted by Luk Immanuel Knub (@knubbenut) on Jul 9, 2015 at 4:36am PDT

According to a Websta.me search, there are over 1,300 selfies tagged as suitfies, so the community is in a relatively nascent stage.

There don’t appear to be any hard-and-fast rules on what constitutes a suitfie. Some photos are taken in the traditional selfie style, with a front-facing camera or mirror, while others are taken by someone else or a via remote set-up tripod.

The main difference between suitfies and selfies is that with a suitfie the person’s head usually isn’t in the frame. All eyes should be on your sharp suit.

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.