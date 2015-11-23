The one suit that should be every guy's first

When it comes to buying a first suit, many guys have no idea where to start.

But it’s actually easy: There’s really only one clear option.

For their first suit, every guy should buy a single-breasted, two-button, dark grey suit with three-inch notch lapels in the $US500-750 range.

And here’s why it has to be that way:

Why grey? Because black is too formal for some settings and earth tones can be too informal. This is your first and only suit. You need to be able to wear it anywhere. Navy is also acceptable, but it won’t serve as well if you have a funeral to attend.

Because black is too formal for some settings and earth tones can be too informal. This is your first and only suit. You need to be able to wear it anywhere. Navy is also acceptable, but it won’t serve as well if you have a funeral to attend. Why single-breasted, two-button? Because single-breasted, two-button jackets are the dominant style in most situations. Other styles may be too adventurous for some weddings, parties, or the like.

Because single-breasted, two-button jackets are the dominant style in most situations. Other styles may be too adventurous for some weddings, parties, or the like. Why 3-inch notch lapels? Because notch lapels are preferred over the more formal peak lapels; they should measure around three inches, as skinny lapels severely limit the ties you can wear as well as take the suit’s formality down another notch.

Because notch lapels are preferred over the more formal peak lapels; they should measure around three inches, as skinny lapels severely limit the ties you can wear as well as take the suit’s formality down another notch. Why the $US500-750 range? Because plenty of makers — from Suitsupply to Banana Republic — sell perfectly serviceable suits in this price range. And for your first suit, that’s exactly what you need. Save patterns, other colours, and non-traditional styles for your second or third suit.

