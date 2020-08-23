The first footage for 'The Suicide Squad' is here and it shows off a new look for Harley Quinn

Kirsten Acuna
Warner Bros.Concept art and new footage shows off Harley Quinn and many of the new Suicide Squad group.
  • A new “Suicide Squad” movie featuring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn will be released in 2021.
  • Director James Gunn revealed the first footage for the film at the virtual event DC FanDome on Saturday.
  • Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and Joel Kinnaman will also reprise their roles from the first “Suicide Squad” movie.
  • They will be joined by a very large cast that includes Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Idris Elba.
  • “The Suicide Squad” is currently set for an August 6, 2021, release date.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

