10 details you may have missed in the first footage released for 'The Suicide Squad'

Warner Bros. Harley Quinn gets a bazooka in ‘The Suicide Squad.’

Warning: There are potential spoilers ahead for “The Suicide Squad.”

James Gunn unveiled the cast and debuted the first footage for next year’s “The Suicide Squad” on Saturday at DC FanDome.

You’ll need to watch the nearly two-minute sneak peek a few times slowed down to catch everything.

From Harley Quinn’s updated tattoo to a better hint at the identity of Nathan Fillion’s character, here’s what you may have missed.

Harley Quinn has updated another one of her tattoos to distance herself even more from the Joker.

Warner Bros. Harley Quinn is no longer the property of the Joker.

“Birds of Prey” established that Harley Quinn was breaking free of a toxic relationship with the Joker. An updated tattoo in “TSS” emphasises her independence and continued character growth.

The new tattoo on her back reads “Property of No One.” Fans may recall that tattoo used to read “Property of Joker” in the first “Suicide Squad.” Harley previously had edited some of her other tattoos that referenced her former flame in “Birds of Prey.”

Harley’s new look appears to honour a few of her legacy outfits.

Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Animation, Rocksteady, Telltale, DC Comics Harley’s new look is a perfect marriage of some previous styles of the character.

Harley’s red and black outfit looks like it draws from the character’s rich history in the animated series, Arkham and Telltale video games, and the comics.

Fans believe Nathan Fillion’s character T.D.K. may be a very obscure character who appeared in the comics and there’s some evidence in the footage to prove it.

Warner Bros. Take a close look at some of the storyboards for the film.

Fans were under the impression a while back that Fillion may be playing a character named Arm-Fall-Off-Boy. As the name suggests, the character can detach his limbs from his body and then use them as weapons. The character briefly appeared in 1989’s Secret Origins Vol 2 issue No. 46.

Some storyboards seen above from the new footage appear to confirm this. Don’t be surprised if he winds up having detachable limbs. The animated logo also looks like it highlights removable arms.

Jennifer Holland can be seen in the teaser as an aide to Amanda Waller.

Warner Bros. Holland is also director James Gunn’s girlfriend.

Holland was confirmed among 24 cast members for “The Suicide Squad” cast last September. She appeared briefly during the film’s panel at DC FanDome and was listed to play Emilia Harcourt.

In the comics, Emilia works with the NSA to monitor the Suicide Squad.

King Shark may look kind of cute, but we’ll get to see him go on the attack in the trailer.

Warner Bros. Don’t let your guard down around this shark.

James Gunn debuted an image of King Shark that reminded us of the loveable softie introduced in the animated “Harley Quinn.”

But don’t underestimate the great white. King Shark is about to bite someone’s head off in the teaser.

When you slow things down, you can see how King Shark looks without visual effects on set.

Warner Bros. Here’s how King Shark looks behind the scenes.

Actor Steve Agee is wearing a frame of King Shark’s head on top of a bodysuit.

We got an idea of how Polka-Dot Man’s weapons will work.

Warner Bros. The spots will stay tiny in mid-air.

In the comics, each coloured dot on Polka-Dot Man’s white suit has a different power and purpose. He can simply take them off and toss them.

In the teaser, we get an idea of how this will look on screen as a bunch of dots are seen in mid-air in front of the character.

John Cena described his character, The Peacemaker, as a douchey Captain America.

Warner Bros. Here’s how John Cena looks in costume.

In the comics, his character will do whatever it takes to keep the peace, even if that means killing someone.

James Gunn sees his Suicide Squad as a continuation of John Ostrander’s run of “Suicide Squad.”

Warner Bros. Gunn said his film has ‘the spirit and the life blood’ of the John Ostrander books.

Gunn said he grew up reading John Ostrander’s original run of “Suicide Squad” comics. The series reminded him of 1967’s war movie “The Dirty Dozen.”

Gunn said he told Ostrander he views his movie as a sequel to his original comic run.

“I said, I don’t think of this movie so much as an adaptation of your comics. I think of this movie as a sequel to your comics,” said Gunn. “What would John Ostrander be doing with these characters if it was 30 years after he first started?”

If you need a place to start with the comics, Gunn recommends Ostrander’s “Trial By Fire” run.

James Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn is wearing a motion-capture suit to play Weasel.

Warner Bros. Sean Gunn is used to wearing motion capture on the sets of big films.

Previously, Sean Gunn has squatted on the set of the two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies to play the on-set Rocket Raccoon.

James Gunn said his brother was able to stand upright while filming “TSS.”

