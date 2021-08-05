‘The Suicide Squad’ has 2 end-credits scenes. Here’s what they mean for future DC movies and shows.

Polka-Dot Man, Peacemaker, Bloodsport, Ratcatcher 2 in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/™ & © DC Comics

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.”

There are two extra scenes after the movie ends involving two members of the squad.

Two characters thought to be dead are revealed to actually be alive.

“The Suicide Squad” is finally in theaters and available to stream on HBO Max.

But don’t leave the theater or switch off your TV as soon as the credits start to roll – otherwise you’ll miss not one, but two big reveals in two separate end-credit scenes.

If you’re wondering what either of those bonus scenes mean for the future of the DC extended universe, we have you covered.

The first end-credits scene

What happens: A familiar face who was thought dead is actually alive

Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, and Sean Gunn as Weasel in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ DC / Warner Bros.

We open on the beach scene from the beginning of the film at night, staring at Weasel (played by director James Gunn’s brother, Sean).

Weasel, thought dead, unexpectedly wakes up, coughing up water.

After looking around at the destruction that took place on the beach while he was unconscious, Weasel scurries off into the jungle of Corto Maltese.

What it means: There’s potential to see Weasel again in the DCEU

Weasel somehow survives his ‘death’ at the film’s start. DC / Warner Bros.

Weasel was declared dead at the film’s start by Savant (Michael Rooker) after he “drowned” in the ocean. No one thought to question Savant at the time.

Weasel’s survival means we could potentially see him return in a future DCEU movie, especially if James Gunn returns to do any type of sequel here. (WB has described Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” as a standalone film.)

Since Weasel should still have a tracker, he wouldn’t really be free to roam as he pleased. Task Force X director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) would likely swoop him up. Maybe Weasel could turn up on the upcoming “Peacemaker” show on HBO Max.

And speaking of Peacemaker …

The second end-credits scene

What happens: Two of Amanda Waller’s employees are paired up with another Suicide Squad member previously thought dead

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) recruits a team of DC characters for Task Force X in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ DC / Warner Bros.

The scene opens on John Economos (Steve Agee) and Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) walking down a hospital hallway with a doctor.

“Said they found him in the rubble. They were shocked his heart was still beating,” says Doctor Alandy. “I wasn’t certain how safe it was, shipping him back here. But, if anything, he’s shown he’s resilient. It’ll take some surgery, but eventually we’ll get him back up to speed.”

We then see Peacemaker (John Cena) lying in a hospital bed, incapacitated with cuts all over his face.

Though seemingly shot dead by Bloodsport (Idris Elba) near the film’s end, Peacemaker surprisingly survived his gunshot wound to the neck.

“You realize this is revenge, right?” says Economos. “Waller knows we double-crossed her, and she’s getting back at us by saddling us with this douchebag.”

“I heard he was sort of a hero down in Corto Maltese,” Alandy says.

“Oh, is that what you heard?” asks Economos. “Because not quite.”

When Alandy asks Harcourt what they want Peacemaker for, Harcourt replies, “Just to save the f—ing world, that’s all.”

The scene ends.

What it means: It’s set-up for the ‘Peacemaker’ show coming to HBO Max

John Cena as Peacemaker in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ DC / Warner Bros.

We’ve been wondering whether or not the Peacemaker show announced last year would take place before or after the events of “The Suicide Squad.” It looks like we have a slight answer.

A November 2020 press release said the series will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a man who “believes in peace at any cost – no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.” Now that we know Peacemaker survives “The Suicide Squad,” the show will likely take place after the events of the film, with flashbacks giving us more of the character’s backstory.

As evidenced in the post-credits scene, Economos and Harcourt aren’t thrilled about Amanda Waller pairing them with Peacemaker, who was tasked with doing Waller’s dirty work in “The Suicide Squad.” In the process, he killed Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). Flag’s final words to Peacemaker were that he was a joke for wanting to keep the truth about Project Starro (and the US’s involvement in the program) under wraps.

Jennifer Holland plays Emilia Harcourt in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ DC / Warner Bros.

Anything that Waller wants Peacemaker to do is probably pretty shady.

Near the end of “The Suicide Squad” when Starro (a giant star-shaped kaiju from space) attempts to take over Corto Maltese, the remaining squad members want to stop the alien from brainwashing the entire small island.

Waller says that’s not their issue and that their mission is complete, telling them to stand down and return home. That doesn’t sit well with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and the crew. In turn, Waller threatens to kill the entire squad, including Harley, if they don’t comply.

When they don’t listen, Waller is ready to pull the trigger to kill them all.

King Shark gets tossed by Starro. Warner Bros.

Fortunately for Harley and company, Waller’s team back at the Task Force X headquarters has a change of heart and also thinks it’s pretty messed up for Starro to harm innocent people. Waller’s team knocks her out and Economos and Harcourt lead the charge on helping Harley and the other squad members take out Starro.

Unsurprisingly, that didn’t go over well with Waller, who is now forcing Economos and Harcourt to work with Peacemaker.

In his HBO Max TV series, Peacemaker is likely being tasked with more covert missions for Waller (even if those missions are questionable in terms of morality). Now, Economos and Harcourt are tasked with bearing witness to whatever Peacemaker is asked to do to “save the f—ing world.”

The “Peacemaker” series is set to premiere on HBO Max in January 2022. Gunn directed five of the eight episodes.