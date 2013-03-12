The Suddenly Red-Hot Lakers Are Once Again A Threat In The NBA

In late January, the Los Angeles Lakers were 17-25 and had less than a 10% chance of making the playoffs according to PlayoffStatus.com.



Since then, the Lakers have gone 16-6 and if the season ended today, they would be the eighth seed in the Western Conference. And the Lakers may not be done.

With just 18 games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers are just two games behind the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed in the Western Conference. This is significant because that would likely set up a first round matchup against the Clippers. And while the Clips are 3-0 against the Lakers this season, you’d have to like the Lakers chances…

Photo: Data via Basketball-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.