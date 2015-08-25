A look inside the successful life of Tinder CEO Sean Rad

Last year, Tinder CEO and cofounder Sean Rad stepped down following a sexual harassment lawsuit brought on by cofounder Whitney Wolfe. In the wake of the lawsuit, cofounder Justin Mateen resigned.

But Rad stayed on at the company. And just weeks ago, he reclaimed his CEO role when Chris Payne, who had been brought on as Tinder’s CEO in March, left the startup.

Here’s the story of how Sean Rad went from a cell phone-obsessed teen growing up in Beverly Hills to the CEO of one of the buzziest dating apps in the world.

Sean Rad, the son of Iranian immigrants who came to Los Angeles in the 1970s, grew up in the Persian community of Beverly Hills. His parents worked in the consumer tech industry. 'In my family, there was a need to make something of our lives,' Rad told Rolling Stone. 'Not doing something big with your life was just not accepted.' Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch Source. He was initially drawn to showbiz, but after a high school internship for an entertainment manager, he was turned off by it: 'I figured I could amass a lot of wealth by doing things I love -- then I can control my own fate as an artist,' he told Rolling Stone. Getty Source. Rad and Tinder cofounder Justin Mateen went to different Beverly Hills high schools, but met when they were 14. Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic Source. Mateen and Rad connected again years later, when both attended USC. The two enrolled in 2004. 'Our eyes locked in a maths class,' Rad jokes. Rad eventually dropped out two years later to pursue entrepreneurial endeavours. Both Rad and Mateen started their own internet companies at the time -- Mateen's was a social networking platform for celebrities, and Rad's was an adtech platform called Adly. Chelsea Lauren/WireImag Source, source. When Mateen and Rad launched Tinder as students along with cofounders Jonathan Badeen, Joe Munoz, Whitney Wolfe, and Chris Gylczynski, they marketed Tinder heavily at fraternities and sororities on college campuses. When it launched a few years ago, Tinder made over a million matches in less than two months. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Tinder Source. Tinder won 'best new startup of 2013' at TechCrunch's annual Crunchies awards. Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch Source, source. Today, Barry Diller's IAC owns the majority of Tinder. IAC plans to spin out Match.com and Tinder as a public entity. Michael Seto/Business Insider IAC's Barry Diller. Source. Last year, Whitney Wolfe, a cofounder of Tinder and its VP of marketing, sued the company for sexual harassment. She alleged that Justin Mateen, who had been Wolfe's boyfriend, harassed her while she worked for the company. Wolfe and Tinder/IAC later settled for 'just over $1 million.' After the lawsuit, Mateen left the company, and Rad stepped down from his CEO role, though he stayed on at the company. Whitney Wolfe Whitney Wolfe, co-founder of Tinder and founder of dating app Bumble Source, source, source. But Rad and Mateen are still very close. 'I still talk to Justin. He's my best friend,' Rad says. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/yTv200GGdr/embed/ Width: 1000px Source. Rad has dated Alexa Dell, Michael Dell's daughter. Unsurprisingly, the two met on Tinder. 'I'm a serial monogamist. I saw Alexa, and I was like, 'Swipe right.' The rest is history,' Rad, now 29, told Rolling Stone. It's unclear whether the pair is still together. Facebook.com/alexa.dell Source. In March, Rad was replaced as CEO of Tinder by Chris Payne, who had most recently been overseeing eBay's North America business. LinkedIn/Chris Payne Chris Payne. Source. Rad remained active at Tinder, though, leading a lot of its product development. In May, Rad took the stage at Tech Crunch Disrupt to defend the company's new Tinder Plus program, which charged users different amounts based on their age. He also complimented Payne on his work at the company. 'Chris is wonderful. I'm already learning so much from him,' he said. Twitter / Sean Rad Source. But in August, Rad stepped back into the role of CEO. In an interview with board member and Benchmark partner Matt Cohler, Kara Swisher reported for Re/Code that Payne as CEO wasn't going to be a 'long-term fit.' Noam Galai/Getty Source.

