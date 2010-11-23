The Strength Of US Markets Continues To Be Astounding

The market these last couple days are enough to make you get out your tinfoil hats and believe it’s all manipulated, because the strength of US equities continues to be very impressive.



So much is being thrown at it right now: The Ireland crisis, the China crash, and now the potential for a new war on the Korean Peninsula and… US futures are down about 0.5%. Not bad at all, really.

