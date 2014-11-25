TheStreet.com Made A Roast Of Bill Ackman And Screened It To Hundreds Of Journalists

Hundreds of financial journalists spent their Friday evening at the “Financial Follies” — an annual black tie gathering at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

The Follies, which is hosted by the New York Financial Writers Association, always includes a staged musical show that pokes fun at some of the year’s big business news stories. The program also includes some videos put together by various news outlets.

TheStreet.com always puts together a high quality production. This year, they did a “TheStreetDotComedy Roast of Bill Ackman” written by Gregg Greenberg.

The film stars Gregg Greenberg (Roastmaster), Dan Freed (Bill Ackman), David Marcus (Larry Kudlow), Donna Sickles (Marissa Mayer), Antoine Gara (Preet Bharara), Mark Sugarman (Carl Icahn), Jonathan Marino (Tim Cook) and Ross Urken (Sergey Brin).

Ackman, who runs Pershing Square Capital Management, is constantly in the business press whether it’s his infamous Herbalife short or his failed attempted takeover of Allergan that resulted in a $US2.2 billion windfall for his hedge fund. His fund is also up more than 30% so far this year, while most other funds are getting hammered.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

