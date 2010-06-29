Cramer Got Duped By Lenny Dykstra In Pay-To-Pump Scheme, Says New Book

A new book, The Zeroes, says Jim Cramer unwittingly allowed Lenny Dykstra to perpetuate a stock-pumping scheme on TheStreet.com.



Dykstra, who had a column on the site, was paid to recommend a stock on TheStreet.com.

In one case, says author Randall Lane at The Daily Beast, Shannon Illingworth, the founder of a publicly traded company called Automated Vending Technologies, or AVT, paid Dykstra $250,000 in AVT stock, technically to “consult” him, but really to pump his company’s stock on TheStreet.com.

An entrepreneur named Richard O’Connor, who had become Dykstra’s favoured adviser, apparently has evidence that Dykstra’s brother-in-law owned 250,000 shares of the penny stock AVT starting on March 25, 2008.

Then two weeks later, Dykstra’s “Bonus Pick” was, surprise – AVT.

“There is a lot of potential upside,” he wrote.

The finding, if it’s true, is indeed scandalous.

Cramer got rid of Dykstra in April 2009. We don’t know the reason, but he clearly fell out of favour.

Obviously, Dykstra doesn’t need this story to further cement his bargain-basement reputation. In addition to his collapse as a stock picker, he’s also seen his own finances go kaput.

See the full story of Dykstra’s downfall here >

