SNEAK PEEK: Here's The Game OMGPOP Will Release After Draw Something

OMGPOP CEO Dan Porter and Ghostface Killah of Wu Tang Clan

Photo: OMGPOP via Dan Porter

While managing 30 million Draw Something downloads, parent company OMGPOP somehow found time to produce another game.Next week it will launch The Street, a Facebook game that looks like Farmville for hustlers.



OMGPOP CEO Dan Porter says it will be “the realist game ever on Facebook.”

“Think Denzel Washington in American Gangster,” he says. In addition, The Street will feature unreleased tracks from Wu Tang Clan.

We were surprised the new game is launching on Facebook when Draw Something has been such an iPad, Android and iPhone success. Porter tells us The Street is also being developed for mobile, and that this is likely the last Facebook game OMGPOP will produce. The Street was under development before Draw Something went viral.

Here are some screenshots from the game, which you’ll be able to play next week:

Photo: OMGPOP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.