The Streaker Had To Borrow Ten Dollars From A Reporter To Get Home From The Hospital

Photo: Getty/Matt King

A Daily Telegraph reporter had to lend Wati Holmwood $10 dollars to get home from Auburn hospital in the early hours of this morning.

Holmwood, according to the Telegraph, got a cab to the local train station before walking home.

“I’m sorry, I apologise about what happened, am I in trouble now?” Holmwood asked when he emerged dazed and confused from the hospital, after discharging himself against medical advice.

