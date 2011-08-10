The 30 Strangest Superstitions In Sports History

Even casual baseball fans knew that Nomar Garciaparra was a big fan of rituals. Before every pitch of an at-bat, the former All-Star shortstop would adjust the velcro on both batting gloves several times in a rhythmic fashion. As soon as he was finished with that, Nomar moved his bat in windmill like fashion towards while alternatingly tapping his toes.

That wasn't the full extent of Nomar's superstitions. He would kiss his bat and climb the stairs of the dugout one foot of a time before getting to the on-deck circle where he would repeat his at-bat routine over and over again. He also (almost) never changed the shirt he would take batting practice in, and according to his brother Michael, Nomar would lose it if you ever touched his hat.