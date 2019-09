Ever seen someone walk around with an iPad trying to take photos?



We spotted someone trying to do the same with a BlackBerry Playbook at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival over the weekend.

Looks like some people are actually buying them.

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

