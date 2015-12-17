The 37 strangest photos of 2015

It’s important to look back on the past with a little sense of humour.

In addition to the most powerful, moving, or even newsworthy images of the year, we’ve put together a collection of peculiar Reuters photos that simply made us smile.

From “No Pants Subway Day” in Mexico to a toilet cafe in Moscow — there’s plenty of everyday happenings that can remind you of the absurdity, playfulness, and kindness in the world.

Some of these moments seem bizarre because of their lack of context. Others are just plain weird.

The European Elvis Tribute Artist Contest and Convention was held in Birmingham, England, in January. Darren Staples The fifth-annual 'No Pants Subway Ride' was held in Mexico City on January 11, 2015. Edgard Garrido In January, winter swimmers dove into the waters of the Yangtze River, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. Darley Shen The International Festival of the Masquerade Games in Pernik, Bulgaria, draws participants from Europe, Asia, and Africa. Here, a man dances in a costume made of animal fur, known as 'kuker.' Stoyan Nenov The Unification Church in South Korea hosted its annual mass wedding ceremony. 3,800 couples got married at this year's event. Kim Hong-Ji Cats have taken over the remote island of Aoshima, outnumbering humans six to one. Thomas Peter A girl wears a welding mask to view a partial solar eclipse from Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, central England. Darren Staples This unconventional swim cap was worn by a competitor in the UK Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London. Luke MacGregor These ladies horsed around during Crabbie's Grand National Festival in the UK. Reuters Staff According to local media in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the owner of this house refused to reach an agreement with the local authority regarding compensation for its demolition. China Stringer Network During the baby crying contest held at the Sensoji temple in Tokyo, two wrestlers compete by holding crying babies and seeing which baby can cry the loudest. Thomas Peter New York's Comic Con drew crowds with amazing costumes, like this one by Max Louscher, who is dressed as Bill Cipher from Gravity Falls. Andrew Kelly A match of 'bubble bump soccer' is played in Medellin, Colombia. Fredy Builes Magician Lei Xin hangs outside a double-decker bus as part of a performance to help promote a healthier view of love and marriage among young people. China Stringer Network A 'Star Wars'-themed aircraft took off from Singapore's Changi Airport in November. Edgar Su This flight simulator, Birdly, was featured at the exhibition 'Animated Wonderworlds' at Museum fuer Gestaltung (Museum for Design) in Zurich. Arnd Wiegmann The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City celebrated the 31st-annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals. Elizabeth Shafiroff The week of an international summit in June, balloons depicting leaders of the G7 countries were inflated in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Wolfgang Rattay For four weeks, 30 carvers in Ostend, Belgium, built 150 sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar movies. Yves Herman The 11th-annual toilet paper wedding dress contest was held at Kleinfled's Bridal Boutique in New York this June. Only Charmin toilet paper, glue, tape, needle, and thread can be used to create the dresses. Brendan McDermid This group set a Guinness world record for the largest gathering of Einstein impersonators. The event was held to raise money for School on Wheels and homeless children's education in Los Angeles, California. Lucy Nicholson 32-year-old polar bear Cezar chows down on a watermelon at the zoo in Belgrade, Serbia. Marko Djurica The annual World Congress of Santa Clauses took place in Copenhagen this July. They all dove in during their annual swim at Bellevue beach. Scanpix Denmark The seashore of Qingdao, Shandong province, China was covered in algae, but the kids didn't seem to mind. China Stringer Network These dairy cows in Granby, Quebec, are best friends with the barn cat. Christinne Muschi The sand in Siwa, Egypt, is used as a form of natural therapy to help cure rheumatism, joint pain, infertility, or impotence. Here, a man is buried neck-deep, taking what's known as a sand bath. Asmaa Waguih During Bat Yam, Isreal's annual international street art and theatre festival, some 40 people dressed in colourful body suits and walked the streets as a performance art piece. Amir Cohen Guillaume Rolland of France participated in the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland, attempting to break the world record by walking the entirety of the 1,624-foot line. Denis Balibouse In Huntington Beach, California, dogs caught a wave as part of the Surf City Surf Dog Competition. Lucy Nicholson Wasteland Weekend, in California City, California, drew hundreds to celebrate and mimic the post-apocalyptic world of the movie 'Mad Max.' Mario Anzuoni A home-made airship constructed by 29-year-old local Shi Songbo, took off in the Henan province of China in October. The two-seated airship cost $47,187 to build and took four months to complete. China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC A seemingly headless boy walks around on Halloween in La Fresneda, Spain. Eloy Alonso Remote-controlled witches can fly -- this one was over a neighbourhood in Encinitas, California. Mike Blake The Crazy Toilet Cafe locted in central Moscow, Russia, lets customers sit on giant, toilet-themed seats. Sergei Karpukhin Beluga whales swim and 'kiss' their trainer during a performance. China Stringer Network A pig breeder rides his pig, 'Big Precious,' during an interview with the media, in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. China Stringer Network Originally invented for restaurant service, a robot product has recently branched out to include 'bridesmaid' services at weddings. China Daily China Daily Information Corp - CDIC

