The 54 Strangest Photos Of 2013

REUTERS/Bobby YipA passerby looks at a five-metre-high (16 ft) sculpture ‘Pentateuque’ by contemporary French artist Fabien Merelle being displayed in Statue Square at Hong Kong’s financial Central district May 21, 2013.
Humans are fascinating creatures, and 2013 has been an eventful year.
Amid tragedies, triumphs, the war Syria, and the Snowden Saga, people have also created peculiar works and moments.
Some seem bizarre because they are from a foreign culture. Others are simply strange.
Reuters has a gallery called “Oddities,” so we picked some of our favourites so far.
A man wearing a goat mask runs into the English Bay during the annual New Year's Day Polar Bear Swim in Vancouver, British Columbia January 1, 2013.
An employee wearing a panda costume slides down from an ice sculpture during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 11, 2013.
A woman pulls a chain attached to a man, wearing an alien monster costume, as the city of Lima marks the 478th anniversary of its Spanish founding in Lima January 18, 2013.
Wolf researcher Werner Freund bites into a deer cadaver next to a Mongolian wolf in an enclosure at Wolfspark Werner Freund, in Merzig in the German province of Saarland, January 24, 2013.
A girl walks past a poster featuring a cat during the Athens 21st International Cat Show January 27, 2013.
Anfisa, a 8-year-old female chimpanzee, washes a window of her enclosure where she lives with a male chimpanzee named Tikhon, at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, January 29, 2013.
Thai groom Sopon Sapaotong (L), 41, and his bride Chutima Imsuntear, 37, jump in a pond during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013.
Conceptual artist Pandemonia (2nd L) waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013.
Performers dressed as snakes participate in Chinese New Year Twilight Parade in Sydney February 17, 2013.
Nude visitors looks at the laserchrome prints 'Shepherd Boy' (L) and 'Jason' by Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset at the art exhibition 'Nude Men' at Leopold museum in Vienna February 18, 2013. The museum welcomed naked viewers from the public on Monday in an after-hours showing of the exhibition, which has been extended to run until March 4, 2013.
A cow is attached to a BMW car in Qingdao, Shandong province, February 19, 2013. The driver of a damaged BMW had tethered the cow to his vehicle to express his anger towards a garage which he believed not only aggravated the damages to his car, but had also refused to compensate him for it. Picture taken February 19, 2013.
A half-naked participant wears a gas mask as he takes part in the second 'Guangzhu (naked) Run' on a winter morning at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, February 24, 2013. About 100 people joined this event, which required them to run wearing only their underwear for 3.5 km (2.2 miles), as a way to promote environmentally-friendly lifestyles.
Shoes worn by producer Randy Jackson (L) and musician Steven Tyler (C) are seen beside giant feet sported by comedian Jim Carrey as they arrive at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 24, 2013.
Maria Jose Cristerna, a Mexican tattoo artist and former lawyer known as 'Mujer Vampiro' (or Vampire Woman), poses for a photograph during the 'Expo Tatuaje' international in Monterrey March 2, 2013.
Christie's specialist James Hyslop holds a pre-17th century, sub-fossilised Elephant Bird egg in London March 27, 2013. The rare egg is expected to sell for 20,000-30,000 GB pounds (U.S. $US30,000-45,000) when is it auctioned in London on April 24. The extinct Elephant Bird, a native of Madagascar, was a large bird measuring around 11 feet in height.
Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as 'sidewall skiing' (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia March 30, 2013.
A woman takes pictures of art installation 'Alice' by Spanish artist Cristina Lucas in the Andalusian Centre of Contemporary Art in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 10, 2013.
A man eats a part of an Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, in a desert near Tabuk April 19, 2013. The lizards, which are considered a delicacy in some parts of the Middle East, are caught in the spring season using hooks and sniffer dogs as well as bare hands.
U.S. President Barack Obama makes light of his wife's new bangs with a mock picture of himself with the same hairdo in this humorous photo created by the White House shown at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington on April 27, 2013.
Paramilitary policemen stand guard during 'Monihei' Carnival in Cangyuan county, Yunnan province, April 30, 2013. Ethnic Wa people throw and smear muddy water onto each other during the annual 'Monihei' festival. Wa people consider the muddy water, which contains special plant juice, sacred and as a sign of good fortune.
People ride past the unfinished office building of People's Daily, the official newspaper of the communist party of China, in Beijing, May 8, 2013. Some Chinese bloggers ridiculed that the building's outline, which they claim resembled the male genital, matched perfectly with the China Central Television (CCTV) tower that has been nicknamed 'Big Underpants.'
An Indian Muslim devotee, who is on a pilgrimage to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti for Urs, performs a stunt during a procession at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan May 11, 2013. Urs is an annual festival which is held for over six days at Ajmer, commemorating the death anniversary of Sufi saint Chishti. The anniversary is celebrated in the seventh month of the Islamic lunar calendar as thousands of pilgrims visit the shrine from all over India and abroad.
A passerby looks at a five-metre-high (16 ft) sculpture 'Pentateuque' by contemporary French artist Fabien Merelle being displayed in Statue Square at Hong Kong's financial Central district May 21, 2013.
A house built on a rock on the river Drina is seen near the western Serbian town of Bajina Basta, about 160km (99 miles) from the capital Belgrade May 22, 2013.
Members of the TUM CREATE group ride a prototype of their VOI scooter at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore May 28, 2013. The electric-powered VOI multipurpose scooter was designed to provide the ease of mobility and affordability of a scooter while offering car-like comfort and protection to the passenger.
Fisherman Ompong Vargas, 39, who wears a facial mask made of fabric to protect his skin from getting darker, holds a fish in his mouth as he searches a net at Laguna de Bay in Taguig City, Metro Manila May 24, 2013.
Members of the robot rock band Z-Machines, guitarist Mach (front) and keyboardist Cosmo perform during the band's debut live concert in Tokyo June 24, 2013.
Models present creations for Belgium fashion house Maison Martin Margiela as part of its Haute Couture Fall Winter 2013/2014 fashion show in Paris July 3, 2013.
Professor Xie Yong works on an art installation of a beaver, which is made out of plastic and around 300,000 needles, in Shenyang, Liaoning province, July 23, 2013.
France's Mathieu Valbuena is dwarfed between two Belgium players in this optical illusion photograph which has gone viral online.
A privately-built illegal temple-like structure is seen on the top of a 20-storey residential block in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen August 22, 2013. A police spokesman said that the elaborate temple-like structure is built illegally on the roof. It was later demolished.
A man runs up the 'gostra', a pole covered in grease, during the religious feast of St Julian, patron of the town of St Julian's, outside Valletta August 25, 2013. In the traditional 'gostra', a game stretching back to the Middle Ages, young men, women and children have to make their way to the top and try to uproot one of the flags to win prizes.
Youths mount their cars on stones in the Saudi city of Duba August 31, 2013. This new art-form trending in Saudi Arabia is called 'Tahjir' or 'Stoning', in which cars are raised atop stacked piles of rocks and bricks.
A man attempts to pull the neck off a dead goose while being repeatedly being plunged into the water during Antzar Eguna (Day Of The Goose) in the Basque fishing town of Lekeitio, near Bilbao September 5, 2013. Geese are hung from a rope over the harbour as participants passing on a boat attempt to grab the animal and are then lifted up and plunged into the water until they pull off its neck or fall down into the water. Those who succeed in pulling the neck off get to keep the goose.
A swimmer passes a temporary floating sculpture as he trains on the Serpentine Lake at Hyde Park in London September 11, 2013.
A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013.
A new nose, grown by surgeons on Xiaolian's forehead, is pictured before being transplanted to replace the original nose, which is infected and deformed, at a hospital in Fuzhou, Fujian province September 24, 2013.
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld for French fashion house Chanel as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week October 1, 2013.
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine with two pistols pierced through his cheeks takes part in a street procession during the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket October 10, 2013.
Makeup artists Kamila Wysocka and Alexis Jackson from Florida point at another costumed person as they eat dinner in their zombie makeup at ComicCon in New York, October 10, 2013.
A customised Soviet-era Volga GAZ-21 vintage car covered by artificial grass, advertising for a dairy store, is seen on a parking lot in St. Petersburg, October 17, 2013.
Workers anchor a boat bearing an installation work by Czech visual artist David Cerny in front of the Prague Castle in Prague October 21, 2013.
A combination photo shows participants taking part in the Beard World Championship 2013 in Leinfelden-Echterdingen near Stuttgart November 2, 2013. More than 300 people from around the world compete in different moustache and beard categories.
A policeman (2nd L) of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) controls a mock rioter during a SWAT police performance drill at a training base in Xi'an, Shaanxi province October 30, 2013.
Hotel guides pose for a photo with a paramilitary policeman standing guard on Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People, the venue of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, November 8, 2012.
A visitor examines a multimedia and visual art piece by U.S. visual artist Tony Oursler during the exhibition 'Phantasmagoria' at the Modern Art Museum of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation MAC's in Hornu, southwestern Belgium November 28, 2013. The exhibition, which started on November 17, will continue till February 23, 2014.
Former shot put champion Jassem al-Tohme, known as Abu Kazem, 25, holds a homemade bomb as he demonstrates to rebel fighters the best position to use maximum strength when throwing explosives on forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, November 28, 2013.
A 'scissors' dancer grabs her shoe with her mouth while performing in a national scissors dance competition in the outskirts of Lima December 1, 2013. The Danza de las tijeras, or scissors dance, is a traditional dance from the Peruvian southern region of the Andes, in which two or more performers take turns dancing while accompanied with music from a harp and a violin.
Luanga Nuwame, poses on his 'Mayor Rob Ford Crack Rocker', a rocking chair made completely of cardboard materials with pictures of the embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford on the back and sides, in Mississauga, December 12, 2013. Nuwame, also known as the 'Homemade Game Guru', is an artist who creates things made of cardboard, was inspired to make the chair after Toronto Mayor Ford admitted early last month he had smoked crack cocaine, saying it was probably 'in one of my drunken stupors,' but he has said he is not an addict.
A girl poses for a photograph next to a 3D painting of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong at an exhibition in Binzhou, Shandong province, December 15, 2013. December 26 marks the 120th anniversary of Mao's birth.
Sculptor Jonathan Bouchard of Canada poses near a sculpture at the ice bar of the Brussels Ice Magic Festival December 17, 2013. Some 20 artists from all over the world made sculptures out of 420 tonnes of ice depicting characters from comic strips. The festival will open on December 20 and will end on February 9, 2014.
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes pose in front of a sand sculpture featuring Jesus Christ (top) and Santa Claus created by Indian artist Sudarshan Pattnaik as part of Christmas celebrations on a beach in Puri, located in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, December 24, 2013.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.