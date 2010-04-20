The Strangest Photo Of Vikram Pandit You've Ever Seen

This is a photo of Vikram Pandit and Prince Alwaleed, whose company owns a large portion of Citi (~4%).



We’re speechless, but we’ll try to piece together what might have happened here. (Scroll down for the big photo or click here.)

Pandit was visiting Prince Alwaleed in Saudi Arabia back in February.

Today the Prince put out the photo alondside a press release on his company’s website: Kingdom Holding Company.

The release says “Citigroup has demonstrated its ability to overcome the recent economic obstacles.”

“I commend Citigroup’s performance and the management of Citigroup under the leadership of Vikram Pandit who has my firm backing.”

Attached to the release is this photo of Pandit uncomfortably holding a falcon.

The two are friendly and they definitely get together. Here (left) is another photo, which is from the archives when Citi invited the Prince to their New York offices in January.

Kingdom Holding company has since taken the falcon photo off their website. All that’s left is this thumbnail:

We emailed Citi PR and asked for more details.

Until then, the big photo is worth another look.

Here it is:

(Via Dealbreaker.)

