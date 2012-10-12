The Strangest Excuses Employees Used To Get Out Of Work

Photo: Jesse Gardner via flickr

The colder the weather gets, the emptier the office becomes. More people call in sick close to the holiday months compared to any other time in the year (December is the most popular month to call in sick).



In a survey released today by CareerBuilder, 30 per cent of nearly 4,000 employees surveyed admitted that they have called in sick when not actually ill.

The most common reasons people decided not to go to work is because they just didn’t feel like it (34 per cent) or because they needed to relax (29 per cent).

Although most employees will just tell their bosses that they’re sick, some have come up with more creative excuses. In the survey, nearly 2,500 managers and HR professionals said that these were the “most memorable excuses” they ever received from their employees:

Employee’s sobriety tool wouldn’t allow the car to start. Employee forgot he had been hired for the job. Employee said her dog was having a nervous breakdown. Employee’s dead grandmother was being exhumed for a police investigation. Employee’s toe was stuck in a faucet. Employee said a bird bit her. Employee was upset after watching “The Hunger Games.” Employee got sick from reading too much. Employee was suffering from a broken heart. Employee’s hair turned orange from dying her hair at home.

For some employers, using sickness as an excuse when you’re not actually ill isn’t acceptable and 17 per cent of those surveyed said that they have fired employees for faking it.

Furthermore, 29 per cent admitted that they checked up on their sick employees — some had other workers call the sick employee later in the day (18 per cent) or even drove by the employee’s home (14 per cent).

The study was conducted online by Harris Interactive and published by CareerBuilder.

