The Strange, Strange World of Law Firm Deferrals

The law firm deferral may have been a reasonable response to firms who discovered they had way more bodies than they had work, and it is certainly preferable to being laid off.



But to be a newly minted law graduate — likely someone who passed the bar and be ready to practice law — and find yourself with months of time on your hands at a much-reduced or low pay is just…odd.

And the whole phenomenon does not appear to be anywhere close to over.

Earlier this week, Above The Law noted the tough position of some Nixon Peabody associates-to-be who recently found out that instead of starting in January, they’ll be phased in quarterly.

But Nixon Peabody is only one of 43 firms that has deferred associates, The Am Law Daily said, and it called the rest to see where their deferred associates stood.

Most firms appear to be sticking to previously planned schedules, whether associates were starting in January or already pushed back until later. Some firms, however, are still pushing back. Mayer Brown, Am Law said, is asking 18 of its 119 associates to consider a voluntary extesnion until October 2010 with a $5,000 per month stipend. Blank Rome and Faegre & Benson have also pushed back the start dates of some of their associates.

