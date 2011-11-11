AND NOW: Here's The Story Of Why People Are Starting To Flip Out Over France

Photo: Brian Jeffery Beggerly on Flickr
With all the agony dragging on in the eurozone, vultures are now circling around France.The yield on French 10-year bonds over German bunds is shooting up, even as the premium Spain and Italy have to pay on borrowing sinks.
With high exposure to Italian sovereign debt and no access to European Central Bank resources to mitigate rising borrowing costs, France could be on a fast track to trouble.
While France is generally regarded as one of Europe’s stronger economies, here are the reasons this strength is swiftly being undermined.
In 10 years, France's exports have fallen from 55% of Germany's exports to barely 40%. labour productivity has fallen three times in the last four years.
Source: The Economist
Right now, France's gross public debt amounts to some €1.7 trillion ($2.3 trillion), or 87.4% of GDP. That's the highest ratio of debt-to-GDP of any AAA-rated country in the euro area.
Source: Der Spiegel
France passed its last balanced budget in 1974.
With growth slowing, it is already going to have trouble adhering to EU rules to bring its budget deficit under 3% by 2013.
Source: Der Spiegel
High costs of employing workers makes doing business expensive — particularly in comparison to neighbouring Germany.
Where German employers pay 29% of gross wages in taxes, French employers pay as much as 49%. A 35-hour work week also makes employees expensive.
Source: Der Spiegel
Italian borrowers owe French banks some $366 billion. That's on top of the $53.9 billion Greek borrowers of them.
With Italy under fire and PM Silvio Berlusconi doing little to get his country's debt under control, the possibility that French banks might have to write down some of their Italian assets is looking increasingly likely.
Source: New York Times
The French government has said that it will soon revise growth targets downwards from the 1.75% it previously predicted for the year.
Sarkozy has dismal approval ratings -- around just 30%.
Although he knows that budget cuts are in order, it could be difficult to choose between making unpopular spending cuts and the eliminating the tax loopholes that have made him the darling of the business elite.
Source: Reuters
Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have already ruled out European Central Bank help in recapitalizing European banks. If French banks don't pass the newest round of bank stress tests, it will be up to France to recapitalize them.
This would probably put further strain on France's already significant debt burden, as the country will probably not be able to access more funding from the eurozone rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility.
Merkel won an important battle for Germany when she put an end to Sarkozy's hopes that the ECB could be involved in bank recapitalization.
While that outcome was not unexpected -- Sarkozy's plan likely violated EU treaties -- France's interests still lost out to Germany's.
rumours circulate that it could soon put the country on downgrade review.
From a Moody's report published October 17, reassessing France's stable outlook:
The deterioration in debt metrics and the potential for further contingent liabilities to emerge are exerting pressure on the stable outlook of the government's Aaa debt rating. Moody's notes that the French government now has less room for manoeuvre in terms if stretching its balance sheet than it had in 2008. France's continued commitment to implementing the necessary economic and fiscal reform measures as well as visible progress in achieving the targeted sustainability improvements will be important for the stable outlook to be maintained.
The French government's AAA rating is closely tied with its obligations to banks and the EFSF. Bigger obligations to either organisation could put it in jeopardy.
France is responsible for 20.4% of funds available to the EFSF. If downgraded, the rating of that contribution will also fall, vastly reducing the EFSF's capacity to insure debt and lend money.
That could completely derail EU leaders' plans to prevent contagion from spreading throughout the eurozone.
France and its debt remain stable, but borrowing costs are shooting up.
Unlike Italy and Spain, France is not part of the Securities Market Programme--the plan which allows the European Central Bank to mitigate rising bond yields by purchasing debt on the secondary market.
If the yield on French debt and the cost of insuring it continue to rise, fears about rising borrowing costs could be self-fulfilling. The bigger the worry, the higher the cost of French borrowing, which will generate even more fear in the markets.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.