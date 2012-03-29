The Story Of Tumblr's Impressive Growth

The latest numbers on Tumblr’s About page are nothing short of impressive — 20 billion posts on 50 million blogs.



According to The Next Web, this means the microblogging service has doubled in size in just over six months.

In order to ride this momentum, CEO David Karp said the company will go “all in” to bring new talent to Tumblr headquarters in New York. He believes it’s still less than easy for new users to get up and running with their Tumblr blogs, so the major focus for the future will be simplifying the way people share their content.

Photo: Screenshot

