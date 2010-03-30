The Story Of The BNP Analyst Who Used A Research Piece As An Excuse To Take A Vacation

Check out the latest research from BNP’s Michael Greenhall on the new Universal Studios theme park in Singapore. (Owned by Genting Singapore, GEN SP, which he has a Buy on.)



The level of detail in his walk-through is unprecedented.

He splays an entire album of photos into his research piece along with personal thoughts on just about everything.

He rates the rides, tastes the burgers and even explains how he met Kung Fu Panda.

It’s as if… he were simply a regular guy going on holiday.

The Best Piece Of BNP Research Ever >

(Via BNP Paribas, Genting Singapore: Ready and primed to perform, Michael Greenhall, 19 March 2010)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.