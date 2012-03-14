The Story Of The 71-Year-Old French Doctor Who Snuck Into Syria Is Amazing

Photo: The New York Times

Maia de la Baume has a fascinating article in the New York Times today, telling the story of Dr. Jacques Bérès, a 71-year-old French doctor who illegal snuck into the war ravaged Syrian city of Homs to try and help.It’s thought that Dr Bérès is the only Western doctor to make it into the area, working in an abandoned warehouse and operating on 89 people.



Dr Bérès spent two weeks in Syria before the situation got too dangerous. “I sensed that the building had become a target for government forces” he says.

That was before the death of American journalist Marie Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik died due to government shelling.

For a glimpse of life in Homs, make sure to check out this video >

Read the entire story on Dr. Bérès over at the New York Times >

