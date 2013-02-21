Tesla Is About To Turn Its First-Ever Profit — Here's How It Got There

Photo: Jordan Strauss/Getty Images for Tesla

Tesla Motors just announced its fourth-quarter financial results, and it reported a net loss that was a bit wider than expected. But importantly, the company reached its production goal of 400 Model S cars a week, which it needed to hit to break even.



And now, Tesla even expects to generate “slightly positive” net income in Q1 2013.

This would be its first-ever profitable quarter since its IPO.

Here’s a look at how the company got here.

