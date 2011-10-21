What You Can Learn From One Mediapreneur's Rise To The Top

So there’s this awesome job, the sort of job you’d just die to land (and tell your friends about)! But the awesome job isn’t nearly like the job you have now. So how do you make it from current job to awesome job?



In our podcast series, we’re hoping to provide insights and answers to that very question. We talk to young people who have amazing jobs or are doing something really cool and interesting and ask them how they did it. So listen along for good information and some inspiration, too.

There’s just nothing like figuring out what you love to do professionally and going for it. Sometimes that means creating your own job.

And that’s exactly what David Siteman Garland did after graduating from college just over five years ago. David is the creator/host of The Rise To The Top, an online talk show. Here’s how he explains his professional journey on his website:

Instead of taking a “normal” job out college, David immediately began his broadcasting entrepreneurial journey with a hockey startup that led to a radio show on Team 1380 AM in St. Louis, Missouri. In 2008, After falling in love with creative entrepreneurship and learning from successful and interesting people who followed their passion, David took his Bar Mitzvah money (saved up from when he was 13) and created The Rise To The Top. Originally a TV show on ABC in St. Louis, Missouri focused on entrepreneurship, The Rise To The Top ran for three seasons and 36 episodes and was named “Best New Show” by Alive Magazine.

Now that’s Brazen! So I talked to David about the ins and outs of creating his successful online show, which now receives an average of 250,000 downloads each month.

On being a lifestyle entrepreneur

One of the things that David often focuses on in his interviews is tailoring your career choices based on the life you want to live.

“You might not know out of school what your lifestyle is going to be like or what you want it to be like, and that’s a great time to experiment and figure out things,” David said in our interview, noting that he changed the way he did interviews (from in-person to Skype) after meeting his wife. “I wanted to create my business around the lifestyle I was creating and not the other way around. That’s the key lesson.”

Creating a career based on the lifestyle you want is “something that I think our generation understands better possibly than other generations. … Essentially working the way you want to work and working the way that works for you,” David said in the interview.

“It might sound weird to grandpa — my grandpa thinks it’s crazy what I’m doing but he like it in some sick way too — but there’s an opportunity to create a lifestyle that you really want.”

Listen to the podcast now or download it.

David Siteman Garland — @TheRiseToTheTop

If you can’t get enough of David’s story, you need to watch this recent episode of Rise. The tables are turned as Carol Roth, media personality and business advisor, interviews David about how he makes money from the show. Check it out:

Jaclyn Schiff is managing editor of Brazen Life. When she’s not Brazenly thinking about careers, she can often be found writing or tweeting about obscure diseases or media trends.

