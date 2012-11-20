Legendary Supermodel Kate Moss' Career Almost Didn't Happen

Photo: Calvin Klein

Supermodel Kate Moss got her big break with a Calvin Klein jeans ad in 1992. Since that shoot catapulted her to fame, Moss has become one of the most iconic models of all time, sparking a global conversation about eating disorders that altered the fashion industry forever.



But her career-changing photoshoot almost didn’t happen, Moss said in an excerpt of her new book.

Calvin Klein originally wanted Vanessa Paradis for the ad, but she turned down the designer.

Moss says:

“They wanted Vanessa Paradis, but she said no. I can still remember asking Paul Cavaco, “Do you think I should do this Calvin contract?” And he said, “You know what? You’re so small, you might not last. It could be all over in a season! Take the money and run!”‘

Paradis a French model and actress who is best-known for being the former partner of Johnny Depp. Moss also had a long relationship with the actor.

Moss later said the Calvin Klein ad was emotionally devastating for her because she was only 17 at the time and had to straddle Mark Wahlberg.

